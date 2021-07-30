British Transport Police are investigating after a man was seen hitting a child over the head on a train travelling from Manchester Airport to Blackpool North.

It happened on Wednesday 21 July just after 7.30pm. A male seated in one of the carriages is said to have struck a child three to four times.

When challenged by the train conductor, he said “I can do what I want, he’s my son.”

Officers have released an image of a man who may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 577 of 21/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.