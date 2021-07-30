Detectives investigating after the body of baby boy was found on a golf course six months ago are using DNA databases in the hope of finding his family.

Dog walkers discovered the boy in a wooded area at Brackenwood Golf Course in Bebington, in Wirral, on Friday 29 January. A post-mortem to establish how he died proved inconclusive.

A number of lines of enquiry have been examined, including suggestions about the identity of the baby’s mother, but all have been ruled out.

Depsite forensic examinations, it was not possible to establish how long the baby’s body had been at the golf course.

The body of a baby boy was discovered on a Brackenwood golf course in Bebington. Credit: ITV News

Merseyside Police is now working with the National Crime Agency to search DNA databases in hope of finding a match.

Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease said: “I want to reiterate that we are not looking to attribute blame to anybody, we are simply trying to establish what has taken place and work with our partners in the health and social care sectors to offer support to the baby’s family.“I am sure that there are people out there who know something but feel too scared or worried to come forward.

"I want them to feel reassured that the matter will be dealt with sensitively and all necessary help and support made available to those that need it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police, via 101, quoting reference 21000062583 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org