The Royal Cheshire Show returns after Covid-enforced hiatus

The Royal Cheshire Show will open the gates of its showground once again this weekend, after being forced to cancel last year.

In its 181st year, the annual agricultural event will hold a one-day-only show tomorrow in Tabley. In 2020, it became a virtual show due to Covid restrictions.

Organisers say the majority of the event is held in the open-air. Credit: The Royal Cheshire Show

Hand sanitiser stations will be available across the showground, with show bosses saying visitor safety "continues to remain a priority."

Celebrity chef appearances, a quad bike show, and numerous animal competitions are among this year's attractions.