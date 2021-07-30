Tickets for Peter Kay's fundraising return to the stage sell out within minutes

Tickets for Peter Kay's return to the stage, in aid of a terminally-ill woman from Lancashire, have sold out in less than 30 minutes.

Seats for two special Q&As at Manchester's O2 Apollo were snapped-up shortly after going on sale at 9am today, with fans are now being directed to a waiting list.

The events, on August 7, will be the first time the Boltonian comedian and actor has been seen on stage in three years.

Money raised will go towards a medical treatment for Laura Nuttall which is not available on the NHS. Laura, from Barrowford, was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme in October 2018.

Laura needs treatment which is not available on the NHS Credit: Liverpool Echo

A fundraising page shared Kay's post, adding: "I still can't quite believe this is really happening! We are so incredibly grateful to Peter for this x."

Laura and her mum spoke to us from their garden about what it means to them to have Peter Kay putting on these shows to raise money for her treatment:

It's just incredible, it's so generous and kind of him to give up his time like this. I feel so honoured that he would do that for me. Yeah what a man! Nicola and Laura Nuttall

Some of the money raised will also be given to The Brain Tumour Charity for which Laura is an ambassador.

Peter Kay cancelled his last tour in December 2017, citing "unforeseen family circumstances" and has been largely out of the spotlight since a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his TV series Car Share.

The star did make a brief return in January 2021, appearing on BBC Radio 2 to chat about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.