Your Granada Weather Photos - July 2021

How do I submit a photo?

Email: granada.weather@itv.com (this is the best option for image quality)

Twitter: @JoBlytheTV, @KerrieGosneyTV, @EmmaJessonTV

Winter Hill towards Manchester in the storms Credit: PETER RAVALD
The Sound, Isle of Man Credit: SUSIE MacKENZIE-FIDLIN
Tiny sheep below billowing Asperatus clouds over Keer Holme Credit: ANTHONY TURNER
Macclesfield Forest Credit: PHIL McLOUGHLIN
Everton Brow, Liverpool Credit: DAVE MORT
Ormskirk sunrise Credit: MIKE MCFALL
Stormy summer skies over Leigh Credit: GARY REYNOLDS
Bee, butterfly and lavender Credit: TONY MARSH, Warrington
Cleveleys Beach Credit: SONIA BASHIR
Ruskins View, Kirkby Lonsdale Credit: STEVE WASS
Nelson, Lancashire Credit: JENNY RILEY-OWEN
Leighton Moss, Carnforth Credit: CHRIS COATES
'The best spot on the beach', Lhen, Isle of Man Credit: TONY QUINE
Weets Hill, Barnoldswick Credit: ZOE HODKINSON
Sandside nr Arnside Credit: ALAN CALOW
Deanclough Reservoir, Great Harwood Credit: PETER McGUIRE
Deansclough reservoir towards Pendle Hill Credit: STE ADAIR
Flowers in-between the showers at Lower Walton, Cheshire Credit: DARREN MOSTON
Stone Jetty, Morecambe Credit: STEPHEN TAYLOR
Sunrise over Carrington Moss Credit: STEVE SCRIMGEOUR
South Barrule, Isle of Man Credit: TONY QUINE

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better.

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us.

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited).