Confronting hate: How art is spreading a message of tolerance in Liverpool

Report by Paul Crone, ITV News Granada Reports

A campaign to spread the message that hate crime is unacceptable is being launched in Liverpool, on the day the city region would usually celebrate its Pride Festival.

Emotive slogans inspired by placards at a protest last month - which took place after a spate of homophobic attacks in the city - will be replicated on digital billboards across the city and will form part of a social media campaign across the weekend.

This project will elevate and celebrate LGBT+ voices and highlight the inequality, abuse and discrimination that the LGBT+ community faces. Andi Herring, CEO and Co-Founder of LCR Pride Foundation

Watch as hundreds gathered in June to protest against homophobic and transphobic attacks in Liverpool.

Art draws on anti-hate message Credit: LCR Pride Foundation

Artist Sophie Green has created the works which will be displayed on digital billboards across the city centre.

Sophie said she hopes people will see and share the messages that are displayed. There is a hashtag #visibleandsafe so people can share through social media and a website which people can share, or get more information and support.

It's good to let people know that being gay, being queer or being trans or being different in any way is absolutely fine. Being true to yourself is a positive thing and it's good for the wider community to see people thriving and see people loving themselves and being respectful of each other. Sophie Green, artist

The campaign has been launched by the City Council working with the Liverpool City Region Pride Foundation and Liverpool's Homotopia Festival - which is the UK's longest running LGBTQIA+ arts and culture festival.

We are proud that Homotopia was born and bred in Liverpool. This city has welcomed some of the highest profile names in queer culture as well as nurturing a wealth of local LGBTQIA talent, for nearly 20 years. We’re pleased to partner on a project that will demonstrate the vital significance of queer culture to the history and creative life of Liverpool. Char Binns, Festival Director at Homotopia

It will continue throughout the year with a public art trail. The council says it has also committed to working with the hospitality, leisure and transport sector to ensure that there is training on how to prevent hate crime and ensuring the city is a safe place for everyone.

The spotlight has been on our wonderful LGBT+ community for all the wrong reasons recently due to an ignorant minority, and so this project is about addressing the issue of hate crime though culture, and using it to celebrate this vibrant and creative of the community. Cllr Harry Doyle, Liverpool’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy

