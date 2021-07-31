Manchester music scene pays tribute to singer Denise Johnson

A celebration of the life and work of the Manchester-born singer Denise Johnson is taking place later.

She's best known for her vocals with Primal Scream and A Certain Ratio but also featured on the records of many other of her home city's "Madchester" bands.

Denise died a year ago - shortly after recording a debut solo album, 'Where Does It Go' which was posthumously released in September 2020.

Play video

When somebody is that loved and that respected and has touched so many people, there's always going to be a melancholy air. It would be difficult to swerve that. But I hope that people recognise what she did and what she created while she was with us, because it is mind blowing. Jay Taylor, Music Venues Alliance

All proceeds from the event tonight at Gorilla in Manchester will go to the Music Venue Trust.

Remembering Denise will feature a special live set from A Certain Ratio, the Manchester band Denise sang with for over 30 years.

There will also be performances by Tom Chapman and Phil Cunningham (New Order / Sea Fever), Elliot Barlow (Sea Fever), Ellen Beth Abdi, Heavyload, Space Monkeys and more artists TBC. Guest DJs include Tin Tin and John Locke.

I can't think of a better way to celebrate her life than live music and tributes from the people she chose to work with. We're so pleased that we can help the Music Venues Trust with the proceeds. Sue Langford, friend of Denise and organiser of the Remembering Denise event

Play video

Denise was a massive supporter of the Music Venues Trust and the music industry has been hard hit since the pandemic started. Not only venues but bands, crew, everyon involved in the music industry, especially the live music industry. Martin Moscrop, A Certain Ratio