Manchester music scene pays tribute to singer Denise Johnson
A celebration of the life and work of the Manchester-born singer Denise Johnson is taking place later.
She's best known for her vocals with Primal Scream and A Certain Ratio but also featured on the records of many other of her home city's "Madchester" bands.
Denise died a year ago - shortly after recording a debut solo album, 'Where Does It Go' which was posthumously released in September 2020.
All proceeds from the event tonight at Gorilla in Manchester will go to the Music Venue Trust.
Remembering Denise will feature a special live set from A Certain Ratio, the Manchester band Denise sang with for over 30 years.
There will also be performances by Tom Chapman and Phil Cunningham (New Order / Sea Fever), Elliot Barlow (Sea Fever), Ellen Beth Abdi, Heavyload, Space Monkeys and more artists TBC. Guest DJs include Tin Tin and John Locke.
Anyone who would like to support the Music Venue Trust in Denise’s name, donations can be made via their website, quoting ‘Remembering Denise’.