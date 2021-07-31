Police stopped an uninsured driver and found £250,000 in cash in the car

A motorist has been arrested after police found £250,000 in a cardboard in an uninsured Vauxhall Meriva.The driver was arrested for money laundering after being pulled over by Greater Manchester Police traffic officers on Bury New Road in Prestwich.The light blue Vauxhall Meriva, which contained a cardboard box filled with £250,000, was also found to be uninsured.

Stopped by XT21 & XT41 Bury New Road today. 250K seized from within the car which also had no insurance. Driver arrested for money laundering and no insurance. Greater Manchester Police Traffic

In other incidents on Manchester's roads yesterday a stolen BMW 520 was abandoned in Trafford Park after being pursued by officers.The vehicle, stolen from Seedley in Salford overnight, was left on Polo Road after its driver tried to evade police as it entered into Eccles.Officers arrested the driver and three passengers on suspicion of burglary.

And an Audi burst into flames after colliding with a motorcycle that was travelling on the wrong side of the road in Salford.

The motorbike rider fled the scene of the crash on Gerald Road as both vehicles set on fire.