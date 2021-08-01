Relay silver for Bury's James Guy completes a hat-trick of medals

Bury swimmer James Guy completed a hat-trick of medals in the last event of an incredible week as he teamed up with Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott to win silver in the men’s 4x100m medley relay with a new European Record of 3:27.51.

Guy, coached by David McNulty, has already won gold in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and mixed 4x100m medley relay as part of a British Swimming squad that medalled in eight events in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, securing a best-ever medal haul.

Team GB swimmers are bringing a phenomenal eight medals home from Tokyo 2020, seven of them gold in the most successful Olympics Games in the pool ever.

The way this week has been for British Swimming is unbelievable, with medals all over the place. If you'd talked to us in 2015 or 2016, we'd have bit their hand off. It's been a great meet so far, we're a bit sad that we didn't get the gold today but it's a world record and we played our part in that. James Guy

Great Britain's (left-right) Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty after winning the silver medal. Credit: Press Association

Speaking after Saturday's win, James's dad Andrew said he and his family sobbed as they watch the race because "it's 20 years in the making".