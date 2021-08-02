Two of Blackpool's biggest events will return for 2021 after more than a year of postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will host Ride The Lights, on Tuesday 31 August, and the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool, held on four Saturdays in September.

The six-mile promenade will be traffic-free for the night of Ride the Lights, where thousands of cyclists get a sneak peek of the Blackpool Illuminations before the official switch-on.

The stunning displays of the World Fireworks Championship over the beach, in front of The Blackpool Tower, on 11 September and continuing on 25 September, 9 October 9 and 23 October. Germany, Russia and Ireland will compete for the title.

On the fourth Saturday, there will be a special performance from Titanium - one of Europe's leading fireworks companies responsible for major events like London's New Year display.

The World Fireworks Championship, Blackpool. Credit: Dave Nelson

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “After more than a year of having to cancel and postpone shows and events, we are delighted to be able to announce that two of our biggest free events will go ahead over the coming months.

“These are free family events that are hugely popular with residents and visitors alike. We hope that by moving the fireworks to Saturdays it will give people more time to come into the centre of Blackpool during the daytime and enjoy some of the many other attractions on offer before watching the fireworks finale.”

An extended Illuminations season will start on Friday 3 September and run through to the start of January.