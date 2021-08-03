*Warning - this article contains distressing content and images*

An investigation has been launched after a dog which was mistaken for a pile of rags was found abandoned in a park in Liverpool.

The awful discovery was made on Tuesday 27th July in parkland on Thirlmere Road in Anfield. The dog, which was believed to be a Shih Tzu, was found with matted hair and covered in maggots.

She was taken to a vets, but sadly could not be saved.

The vet was also unable to tell the age of the dog because they could not open her mouth to check her teeth due to the matts covering her face. It's feared the dog could have been suffering for years, before she was dumped and left to die.

RSPCA Inspector Lisa Lupson said it was the worst case of matting she'd seen in her career.

“Sadly the photograph speaks a thousand words and the dog even looks as though it has more than four legs but it is matted fur which has grown into long and heavy pieces.

You can just make out her eye near the green buttons on the vet’s table.

There were maggots crawling on the fur which could have been from a wound underneath the matts or from all the faeces which had built up in her coat over a prolonged period.

She was in an absolutely horrific state and I have found it terribly upsetting to deal with this case.

I am now hoping someone will know the person who owned this dog and allowed her to suffer so terribly before callously dumping her to die a lingering death.

I am just so grateful to the person who found her and took her to the vets and was able to give her some comfort before she passed away.

I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area prior to when she was found.”

Inspector Lisa Lupson, RSCPA

The dog was completely unrecognisable underneath all of the hair Credit: RSCPA

The woman who found the dog, who did not want to be named, said it just looked like a pile of rags.

I wrapped her in a blanket and tried to give her some water - she was breathing but not moving. I called the vets and they told me to take her straight in. I actually thought she had passed away in my car on the way. I was so upset and shaking. I still feel sick and tearful thinking about this poor dog - it was horrific. I really hope someone knows who is responsible.

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.