Keely Hodgkinson set a new British record on the way to a silver medal with an incredible performance in the Women's 800m final at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 19-year-old from Leigh claimed Team GB's first podium place on the track at Tokyo 2020.

She finished behind the USA's Athing Mu and also broke Kelly Holmes' long-standing national record.

Hodgkinson ran one minute 55.88 seconds to beat Holmes' record which had stood since 1995.

Back home in Greater Manchester, her family and friends were watching on!

The achievement left the young athlete in tears and disbelief, and she thanked her family and friends for their support in interviews after the race.Hodgkinson is not funded by British Athletics as, amid the coronavirus pandemic, they did not add anyone further onto the World Class Performance Programme in 2020.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, her dad, Dean, said: "We're so proud; so chuffed; so pleased for her. It's emotional, we're speechless and it's been a rollercoaster.

"There was no doubt deep down. It's in her and we knew she could get to the final. In the final, it's anyone's race.

"The work that's gone in from the coaching staff and the support we've given, we just knew it was a magic recipe."

Keely's mum and dad, Rachel and Dean, always believed she could do it.

Coach Jenny Meadows, who won world bronze in 2009, tweeted a picture of a relaxed Hodgkinson curling her eyelashes in the build-up to underline her composure.