Man stabbed to death in St Helens named as 33-year-old Lee Andrews

A man who was stabbed to death in St Helens last night has been named as 33 year-old Lee Andrews.

Mr Andrews, of no fixed abode, was from the St Helens area.

Police say they were called to the YMCA in North Road just before 11pm on Monday August 2 2021 "following reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed".

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Police said Mr Andrews' next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 42 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

North Road remains closed both ways today as officers continue to investigate the stabbing.

We can confirm a murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in St Helens last night, Monday 2nd August. Merseyside Police spokesperson

Confirming the arrest the spokesperson added: "A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives."

A post mortem will take place to confirm the cause of death.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward with any information.