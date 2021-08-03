Seven men found guilty of murdering student Aya Hachem in drive-by shooting

Seven men have been found guilty of murdering a law student who was mistakenly gunned down in a botched drive-by shooting.

It happened after the boss of a local tyre firm, Feroz Suleman, hired a hitman to kill a rival businessman in May 2020. Instead, 19-year-old Aya Hachem was shot dead in broad daylight.

Aya was said to be "in the wrong place at the wrong time" as the long-running feud between the neighbouring tyre companies culminated in Blackburn on the afternoon of May 17th last year.

After Ms Hachem fell to the ground, many passers-by stopped and tried to help, but her injuries were already fatal.

Who took part in the botched hit? Feroz Suleman The 40-year-old from Blackburn instigated and organised the hit. Zamir Raja The 33-year-old from Stretford, Manchester was responsible for sourcing and transporting the firearm used in the shooting, as well as firing the shots. Uthman Satia The 29-year-old from Great Harwood – Judy Chapman's partner - was also responsible for transporting the gunman and driver to and from the Avensis on Wellington Road as Chapman's front seat passenger. Abubakr Satia The 32-year-old from Blackburn sourced the Avensis used in the shooting and was also involved in buying petrol afterwards to burn out the car, however, this did not go ahead. Anthony Ennis The 31-year-old from Partington drove the Avensis carrying the gunman during the shooting. Kashif Manzoor The 26-year-old from Blackburn was responsible for ensuring the Avensis used to transport the shooter was running on the day of the incident. Ayaz Hussain The 35-year-old from Blackburn was the link between the Lancashire offenders and Zamir Raja and Anthony Ennis, based in Manchester. He played a key role in organising and orchestrating the shooting and was in company of Abubakr Satia when the petrol to burn out the Avensis was bought. Judy Chapman The 26-year-old from Great Harwood, drove the gunman and driver from Bolton to the Avensis on Wellington Road, Blackburn and collected them afterwards in the afternoon of the shooting. She was found guilty of Aya's manslaughter but not guilty of the attempted murder of Pacha Khan.

A Toyota Avensis driven by Anthony Ennis, 31, with hitman Zamir Raja, 33, on board drove past Quickshine Tyres on three occasions shortly before the fatal fourth journey.

Footage from CCTV cameras captured Suleman stood outside his premises next door at RI Tyres with a "ringside seat" to the shooting he had arranged of Pachah Khan, the proprietor of Quickshine Tyres.

The first shot hit the front window of Quickshine and the second was let off as Lebanese-born Miss Hachem walked by, hitting her rather than the intended target.

Who was Aya Hachem?

Aya was the second of four children, daughter of Samar Salame and Ismail Hachem.

She had two brothers and a sister. She'd excelled in her studies at Salford University, and before that at Blackburn Central High School.

Aya had dreamed of becoming a solicitor. She had just completed her exams and was learning to drive.

She was also passionate about charity work, and was one of the youngest trustees of charity ‘The Children’s Society’.

Her family fled Lebanon when she was a child and settled in Blackburn. She had lived there since.

Her family paid this tribute:

“To our dear beautiful angel in heaven we know you are in a better and more beautiful place. God chose you from amongst many and blessed you with martyrdom.

“We are so proud of you and we miss you so much – our lives are difficult without you. This is God’s decree and praise be to God for this. You will remain in our hearts forever.

“You loved life and despite all the struggles and barriers that we faced in this country, it did not stop you contributing to your community and charites including the Children’s Society and fundraising at Salford University where you were studying to become a barrister.

“God chose you as an angel in his heaven. Heaven is yours and may God give us the patience after your murder. We love you.

“We thank Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Russo and her team of dedicated police officers who worked so hard to build a strong case against the defendants who have been convicted today.

“Also, to the Crown Prosecution Service, represented by Mr. Johnson, from the first moments of Aya’s murder until the last moments of the trial.

“We also thank Mr Justice Turner, who managed the court proceedings with confidence and wisdom.

“We offer thanks to the jury for their time and effort to listen for 12 weeks and to distinguish truth from falsehood, lies and honesty.

“Special thanks to the ARC Centre and the wider community of Blackburn including the many families that have offered their support in this difficult time.”

The ruthlessness of everyone involved is staggering, with the group going to extreme lengths to plan an assassination in broad daylight – risking the lives of members of the public going about their daily business. Even when the wrong target was hit, they refused to display any guilt or remorse and denied involvement in this devastating murder. Alan Richardson, Senior Crown Prosecutor

On Tuesday, a jury at Preston Crown Court took less than four hours to find Suleman, from Blackburn, guilty of murder and the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

Raja, of Stretford, Greater Manchester, and Ennis, of Partington, Greater Manchester, were also convicted of murder and attempted murder, as were other accomplices Kashif Manzoor, 26, of Blackburn, Ayaz Hussain, 35, of Blackburn, Abubakr Satia, 32, of Blackburn, and his brother Uthman Satia, 29, of Blackburn.

They'll all be sentenced on Thursday.

Uthman Satia's girlfriend, Judy Chapman, 26, of Great Harwood, was cleared of murder and attempted murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Our focus was always clear; to find the people involved so we could get justice for Aya. With that, my thanks goes to each and every police officer and member of police staff who dedicated many hours, skill and expertise to track the people involved down and build a case so strong that, along with the excellent work by CPS and Counsel, helped the jury reach their guilty verdicts. Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Russo, Lancashire Police

The case in numbers

23 arrests

8 charges

80,000 hours of CCTV seized

3,959 exhibits generated