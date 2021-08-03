Bolton's Jason Kenny is now Great Britain's most decorated Olympian as Team GB took silver in the men's team sprint in Izu.

Kenny rode alongside Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens, but the trio were beaten by Holland, who set a new Olympic record of 41.369 seconds

With the British riders struggling to hold one another's wheels they finished three seconds down on the Dutch, who have not been beaten in a team sprint event since 2017.

Though he missed gold, Kenny still earned an eighth Olympic medal, moving him level with Sir Bradley Wiggins.

But the trio will be disappointed with their performance in the final. In the first round they had set a time of 41.829 and though that would still have been beaten by the Dutch, it was proof the final was nowhere near Britain's best.

Kenny still has two more chances to add to his medal haul in these Games, due to compete in Friday's individual sprint before Sunday's keirin.

His wife, Laura Kenny, 29, is already the most successful British female Olympian with four golds and one silver.