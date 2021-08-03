Tributes have been paid to Lord Peter Smith who has died three years after stepping down as Leader of Wigan Council.Lord Smith spent 27 years leading the council, making him one of the longest serving leaders in the country. In 2019 he was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hugely experienced and widely admired, he played a key role in politics across Greater Manchester and the wider North West region for decades.His death was confirmed by Wigan Council today. It is understood he was 76.

Lord Smith played a key role in politics across Greater Manchester and the wider North West region for decades. Credit: MEN MEDIA

Civic leaders said he would leave a 'lasting legacy' for the borough.Councillor David Molyneux (Lab), the current leader of the council, said: "Peter was not just a remarkable leader and councillor, but a husband, a dad and a very good friend of mine for over 40 years.

His death will leave a very big hole in people’s hearts, including mine. It was an honour to serve alongside him as his deputy and I will miss his wisdom and friendship. Councillor David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council

The Labour politician, who was born and bred in Leigh, was first elected to Leigh West as a ward councillor in 1978.

The Labour politician, who was born and bred in Leigh, was first elected to Leigh West as a ward councillor in 1978. Credit: MEN MEDIA

He went on to hold a series of high-profile political roles, including vice-president of the Local Government Association and chaired the North West Regional Assembly.He was longest serving council leader in Greater Manchester, taking charge of Wigan Council for 27 years from 1991 until he stood down in 2018.Lord Smith also held roles within the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and the Association of Greater Manchester Authorities.He was recognised with a life peerage as Lord Smith of Leigh in 1999 for services to local government.Lord Smith also served on the board of Manchester Airport.

Alison McKenzie-Folan, chief executive of Wigan Council, said:

“Lord Peter Smith was a remarkable leader and councillor. I am deeply saddened by his death and will miss him dearly.