Curtain up - Blackpool's Grand Theatre reopens

Blackpool's Grand Theatre has reopened after being closed for for 17 months due to the pandemic.

The theatre's ticket office is open for business with In-person sales taking place with live shows starting again in September 2021.

Blackpool's Grand Theatre ceiling Credit: ITV Granada

The theatre will be putting on 50 new productions for this year including spooky West End hit The Woman In Black.

At Christmas, the pantomime will be Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starring Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle.

When the shows begin the theatre will be taking steps to ensure the audiences feel safe.

The Royal box inside Blackpool's Grand Theatre Credit: ITV Granada

They say they will be lifting social distancing on seating, however, to protect customers and employees, they will continue to positively encourage customers to wear facemasks throughout their visit.

The theatre will be offering free facemasks to any visitor that needs one, and have installed hand sanitiser stations around the theatre and will continue to conduct an intensive cleaning regime before, during and after each show.