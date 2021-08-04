Man charged with murder after St Helens YMCA stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death at a YMCA in St Helens.

Merseyside Police responded to calls of a stabbing on Monday 2nd August at around 11pm.

Lee Andrews, 33, was stabbed on North Road. He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Thomas Brown, 42-year-old from St Helens, will appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Wednesday 4th August.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward with any information.

Detective Inspector Jenny Beck said: "The investigation is in the very early stages. We are carrying out a number of witness and CCTV enquiries to establish what has taken place."

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a man who died following an incident in St Helens has been named as 33 year-old Lee Andrews."Mr Andrews, of no fixed abode, but from the St Helens area, was stabbed inside a property in North Road at around 10.50pm."He died in hospital a short time later. A post mortem will take place to confirm the cause of death."