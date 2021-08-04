Patient dies with Covid-19 in the Isle of Man taking total deaths to 31

A resident of the Isle of Man has died in hospital with Covid-19.

The patient was being treated for the virus at Noble's Hospital.

It takes the total number of people to have died with Covid-19 in the Isle of Man to 31.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, said it was "extremely saddening" to hear of another death.

It is extremely saddening to hear of the passing of another member of our community from this cruel virus. My thoughts are with the person’s family and friends at this difficult time. Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

1096 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

18 The total number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

2 The total number of people in ICU with Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

The last reported death from Covid-19 in the Island was on Sunday 1st August.

New government advice is now encouraging the wearing of face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces.

There are currently no on-Island Covid-19 restrictions in the Isle of Man and anyone is eligible to apply for a landing form to enter the Island.

