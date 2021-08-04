Play video

Video report by Joshua Stokes

A man from Cumbria suffering from a degenerative worsening eye condition is attempting the world record for the fastest circuit of Britain by Bike.

Amateur cyclist Gavin Towers, who is partially sighted, from Millom is aiming to ride more than 4,800 miles across the British coastline British Coastline in less than 22 days.

The current record has stood for 36 years, having been set by Nick Sanders in 1984.

Around 1.5 million people suffer from Retinitis Pigmentosa around the world.

Gavin, who is a former member of Team GB's visually impaired Judo squad, will be riding for 18 hours a day in all conditions with a narrow field of sight dubbed 'tunnel vision'.

His eye condition also means his eyes are highly light sensitive and causes ‘night blindness’, giving him even poorer vision at night or in dimly lit environments. Gavin says he is on a mission to prove to himself that the impossible is possible.

He's partnering with two national charities that are close to his heart for the challenge: the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and Save the Children.