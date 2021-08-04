Liverpool's Katarina Johnson-Thompson has pulled out of the heptathlon at the Tokyo Olympics with a calf injury, British Athletics has announced.

The world champion ruptured her Achilles in December but it was her calf that was unable to take the strain of her first major heptathlon since as she pulled up during the 200 metres.

A statement read: "Katarina Johnson-Thompson sustained an injury to her right calf during the 200m and has had to withdraw from the heptathlon."

Johnson-Thompson refused treatment and a wheelchair on the track to pick herself up and finish the race, limping over the line, but was disqualified for leaving her lane after falling.

The 28-year-old was spotted having treatment on her Achilles between jumps in the high jump on Wednesday morning and seemed to be limping then.

She fought back from the serious injury and surgery in December and had downplayed her medal chances but was sitting fifth after three events before disaster struck with around 100m to go.

Her disqualification left her last and 1,082 points behind overnight leader Anouk Vetter. Defending champion Nafi Thiam sits third.

Johnson-Thompson dropped to fifth after the shot put, her first event of the night, and was 139 points adrift of Thiam, although only 45 off Noor Vidts in third.

She had opened the morning with a strong 100 metres hurdles winning her heat in 13.27 seconds - her second fastest time ever.

In the high jump she cleared 1.86m - 12cm off her personal best - and failed at 1.89m to leave her with 2138 points.