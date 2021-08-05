Bringing boating back to Burnley: the regeneration of Finsley Gate Wharf

Play video

An historic canal site in Burnley has udergone a multi million pound renovation which it's hoped will attract thousands of visitors every year.

Finsley Gate Wharf lies on the Leeds & Liverpool Canal and has been derelict for nearly 20 years.Over 18 months, a £3 million renovation project has seen the site undergo a transformation into a new community heritage and learning hub, café bar, restaurant, function room, guest house and garden.

Working together with charity The Canal and River Trust, the wharf will offer activities like yoga, paddle boarding and canoeing sessions.

The Trust want to engage with the local community and encourage them to learn more about the local waterways and how they can help enhance well being.

Our key aim is to join people to the canals. We have a whole range of different activities that we run along the waterways that are aimed at improving people's health and well being. Sarah de Nurtcheylo, Canal and River Trust

Opened in 1801, Finsley Gate became an important regional boating centre in the 19th century and helped to fuel the Industrial Revolution.

Known locally as Mile Wharf, it is located next to Burnley's famous one-mile-long embankment across the Calder Valley, one of Britain's Seven Wonders of the Waterways.The complex also includes a working forge which will be firing up for regular demonstrations.

Bill Carter followed his father into the profession and has been a blacksmith for 40 years. He and colleague Oscar are using the site to make 800 iron nails for a castle in Scotland.

He said: ''There's very few forges that were around in the 19th century which have survived, but this one will now it's been rescued as part of the renovation. It's as good as any modern facility.''

The forge could even become the Gretna Green of England...it's licensed for weddings...

Ann Pemberton moved to the cottage on the site as an 11 year old in 1960. Now 72, she fondly remembers her childhood home.

Work is continuing on the redevelopment of the cottage which will eventually become a guesthouse.

It's hoped the wharf will become a national tourist attraction, but in the meantime, it's a place for local people to both reflect on the past, and look forward to the future.