The funeral of a teenage boxer who died in the River Dee will be held this morning.

16 year old Frank Varey died after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends in Chester two weeks ago.

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury paid tribute to the "future star", who won several national titles and represented England in the European Championship.

In a statement released shortly after his death, the family said: "We are devastated beyond words, Frank was a legend in the boxing world and in life. May our Young King live on forever."

The funeral will take place at Heysham, Lancashire at 10.30am.