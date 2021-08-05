Liverpool Football Club will pay tribute to the 97th person unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough Disaster ahead of the first Premier League game this weekend.

Life-long fan of the club, Andrew Devine, 55, died more than three decades after he was badly hurt in the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989.

Despite sustaining life-changing injuries at, he continued to attend matches at Anfield to watch his favourite team.

The Reds' will hold a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off against Burnley on Saturday (7th August) to let supporters, players and staff pay their respects.

A special Kop mosaic will also be displayed, which will feature the Eternal Flames with the number 97.

Liverpool Football Club say they are reviewing its current 96 emblems with plans to change them to 97 in memory of Andrew. This will include the emblems on the backs of shirts.

Andrew’s name will also be etched on the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield alongside the other 96 victims.

A statement said: "Liverpool Football Club’s thoughts continue to be with the Devine family and all those affected by the Hillsborough disaster."