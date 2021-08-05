A police officer has appeared in court accused of sexual assault and misconduct in a public office.

Mohammed Adnan Ali, 35, a constable with Greater Manchester Police, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The court heard the officer, who previously ran the Trafford branch of the Volunteer Police Cadets, was facing 21 charges, including 15 counts of misconduct in a public office, five charges of sexual assault and one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

According to the charges, Ali, of Leighton Road, Old Trafford, Manchester, allegedly sent images of himself to teenagers, asked them to send him indecent photos and made sexualised remarks to people under the age of 18.

He is accused of five sexual assaults on females and males, which allegedly took place between 2015 and 2018.

During the five-minute hearing, Ali, wearing a blue suit, spoke to give his name, date of birth and address.

District Judge James Hatton sent the case to Liverpool Crown Court, where Ali will appear on September 2.

He was given bail with conditions including a limitation on contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Ali was first arrested in October 2018 on suspicion of police corruption following a report he had abused his position for a sexual purpose.

The allegation was investigated by GMP's major incident team under the direction and control of the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

He was arrested a second time on November 2018, again on suspicion of police corruption, and a third time in March 2019 on suspicion of sexual assault, misconduct in a public office and distributing an indecent image.