Tributes to 'kind' and 'hard-working' Bury fire victim Sarah Hussein

The family of a 'kind' and 'hard-working' woman who died following a fire in Bury have paid tribute to her.

Sarah Hussein's family say they are 'devastated' by the news of her death: "Sarah was the person in the family that everyone turned to for help and support both financially and emotionally.

"She was a very nice, kind, polite person who worked hard every day to support us all.

Police were called just after 7:30pm on Friday 23 July to reports that a woman had been badly burned at a property on East Street in Bury.Ms Hussein, 31, had suffered severe burns and was taken to hospital, where she died a short time later.Greater Manchester Police say that three men, aged 34, 24 and 26, who were arrested in connection with the incident have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with Ms Hussein's death.

Speaking from Pakistan, in a statement her family said:''We are devastated by the news of her death and that we were not there to help her.''

We feel helpless being so far away. We will all miss Sarah every moment of every day. Family of Sarah Hussein

Police say that enquiries into the circumstances of Ms Hussein's death remain on-going.