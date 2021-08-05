A charity has launched an appeal for anonymous information to find who was responsible for the murder of a young woman 27 years ago.

Julie Finley, 23, disappeared from Liverpool city centre on 5th August 1994.

She was last seen alive at the back of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital whilst talking to a man who was described as white and believed to be aged in his 20s or 30s.

Her naked body was found the following day in a field close to a lay-by in Rainford, St Helens.

Despite numerous appeals and enquiries into various leads, her murderer has never been found.

Julie’s Dad has now passed away and he went to his grave having never seen justice delivered. I want to see justice while I’m still alive and see somebody pay for what they did to Julie. Pat Finley, Julie's mother

Julie would have been 50 on 1st August.

Credit: Crimestoppers

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information it exclusively receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people linked to Julie's murder.

It is promising anyone who makes contact will stay 100% anonymous.

Our charity is supporting the investigation by offering this reward to get justice for Julie’s family. We are here to help people who, for whatever reason, feel unable to speak directly to the police. Mick Duthie, Crimestoppers