Unsolved murder of Julie Finley prompts charity to offer £10,000 reward and appeal for information
A charity has launched an appeal for anonymous information to find who was responsible for the murder of a young woman 27 years ago.
Julie Finley, 23, disappeared from Liverpool city centre on 5th August 1994.
She was last seen alive at the back of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital whilst talking to a man who was described as white and believed to be aged in his 20s or 30s.
Her naked body was found the following day in a field close to a lay-by in Rainford, St Helens.
Despite numerous appeals and enquiries into various leads, her murderer has never been found.
Julie would have been 50 on 1st August.
The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information it exclusively receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people linked to Julie's murder.
It is promising anyone who makes contact will stay 100% anonymous.
Anyone with information linked to the murder is urged to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use the secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.