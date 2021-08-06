A £24,000 reward is being offered by Merseyside Police for information into the killer of a man who was stabbed to death in 2017.

Adam Ellison was on Market Place, Prescot, in the early hours of 4th November when he was involved in an argument with two men on a scrambler bike.

During the incident the 29-year-old was stabbed in the neck causing him to fall to the ground. His friends and a number of passers-by called 999 and the offenders rode off in the direction of Tesco supermarket.

Adam was pronounced dead shortly after 2am in hospital and his killer has never been brought to justice.

Previously a £10,000 reward was offered to encourage anyone to come forward with information that led to the charge and conviction of Adam’s killer.

Adam Ellison was killed in 2017. Credit: Family photo

That reward increased to £24,000 thanks to donations from Merseyside Police and the local community.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty said: “That person does not deserve to be still walking the streets and I am sure that anyone with a family, and in particular a son, will understand the family’s pain and agree that this person needs to be brought to justice for what they have done.

“We rely on information from the public so my appeal today is – if you know something but haven’t yet come forward it is not too late.

“No murder investigation is ever closed and we will continue to hunt the person responsible but we also know that over time people’s loyalties change and that someone out there has the answer we are looking for.

“Do you have the vital bit of information that could be the key to us solving Adam’s death? I would urge you to do the right come forward and talk to us in confidence.”

Can you help?

Anyone with information can report it via Merseyside Police’s online ‘Major Incident Public Portal’ (www.mipp.police.uk) and click on the Merseyside Police badge.

You can also DM @MerPolCC, or call 101 or leave information anonymously with the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org