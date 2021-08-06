Duncan Browne died after he was assaulted by three men in Liverpool city centre. Credit: Family photo

Detectives investigating the murder of a Kirby man have released CCTV footage of two groups of people who they think may be potential witnesses.

Duncan Browne was assaulted by a gang of three men and left injured on Hanover Street in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Sunday 4th July.

The 23-year-old was rushed to hospital but suffered a cardiac arrest and died surrounded by his family the day after.

The first group of people pictured (below) are believed to have walked from Seel Street and along Hanover Street shortly prior to the incident.

Detectives believe they could have information which is vital to the investigation.

In the second image (below) a male and a female, wearing a black and white puffa jacket, are seen walking past the incident.

They are believed to have remained in the area for a short time before walking away along Ranelagh Street, towards the Adelphi.

They then cross towards Brownlow Hill/Mount Pleasant.

Detective Chief Inspector Sabi Kaur said: “Our enquiries into Duncan’s death remain ongoing.

“We have issued CCTV images of a group of people and a couple who were in the area at that time and may have information which could assist with our investigation.“I would ask any of these people, or anyone who recognises them, to contact us, as a matter of urgency.”Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.