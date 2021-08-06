Sir Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson have signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and MPs calling for defibrillators to be mandatory at schools and sports clubs.

They have joined various high-profile sporting figures in adding their signatures ahead of the second reading of the Automated External Defibrillators (Public Access) Bill on September 10 in Parliament.

It will see a cross party call for defibrillators to be mandatory at schools and sports clubs.

It follows a campaign by The Oliver King Foundation calling for the new law to be brought in. Oliver was 12 years old when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a swimming race in Liverpool in 2011.

He had an unknown but treatable condition called Sudden Arrythmic Death Syndrome (Sads), which kills 12 people each week.

Research shows following a sudden cardiac arrest, survival rates drop between seven to 10 per cent every minute without defibrillation.

The letter call for defibrillators to be mandatory at schools and sports clubs.

There are an estimated 60,000 cases every year of sudden cardiac arrest deaths in the UK.

The letter asking the Goverment to support the calls also refers to the collapse of Danish team captain Christian Eriksen during a Euro 2020 game against Finland in June.

The Danish captain was rushed to hospital following his collapse on the pitch during Demanrk's Euro 2020 game against Finland in June 2021. Credit: PA

The rapid recognition and use of both CPR and an Automated External defibrillator (AED) to restart his heart was critical to Christian surviving, and is a timely reminder of what success can be achieved when the appropriate equipment is immediately available for use in a cardiac arrest scenario. Letter to Prime Minister calling for defibrillators to be mandatory at schools and sports clubs

The letter has also received support from ex-Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba, who had a cardiac arrest in 2012 on the pitch at White Hart Lane but survived after the use of a defibrillator.

What happened to Christian and Fabrice were both medical successes and great examples of what can be achieved when appropriate equipment is on hand promptly. However, when access to this equipment is not readily available, the consequences are devastating Letter to Prime Minister calling for defibrillators to be mandatory at schools and sports clubs

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker, former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, new Palace boss and former Manchester City player Patrick Vieira, and numerous medical professionals have also signed the letter addressed to the Prime Minister, calling on the government to support the campaign.