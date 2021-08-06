Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson joins Meghan Markle and Kate Winslet on British Vogue's 25 List
What do Liverpool's Mayor, the Duchess of Sussex and Kate Winslet have in common? They've all been unveiled as one of the top 25 most influential women in the UK.
Joanne Anderson, who is the first woman of colour to be directly elected as a mayor in any UK city, has been selected for British Vogue's prestigious 25 list, which celebrates the women shaping 2021 and beyond.
As part of September's issue, the list recognises the women in our society who strive to make difference.
Mayor Anderson has become a strong voice for the eradication of violence against women and girls in Liverpool. The issue says she "symbolises the turning of a leaf for her home town – once one of Britain’s biggest slave ports – and the country."
This year features the likes of fashion designer Vivianne Westwood, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.
The Vogue 25 list was established in 2018 to shine a light on the women “defining – and redefining – the way we live now”.
Who is included on British Vogue's 25 list?
Cassandra Russell, Head Of Fashion, Luxury & Retail Brand Partnerships (Emea), Tiktok
Charlie Martin, Racing Driver
Charlotte Mensah, Hairstylist
Debbie Hewitt, Chair, The Football Association
Emerald Fennell, Writer And Director
Emma Paterson, Literary Agent
FKA Twigs, Musician
Jade Fadojutimi, Artist
Jane Fraser, Ceo, Citigroup
Joanne Anderson, Mayor Of Liverpool
Joeli Brearley, Founder And Ceo, Pregnant Then Screwed
Kate Bingham, Chair, Uk Vaccine Taskforce
Kate Winslet, Actor
Margot Henderson, Chef
Marina Hyde, Journalist
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister Of Scotland
Phoebe Dynevor, Actor
Priya Ahluwalia, Fashion Designer
Rosamund Kissi-debrah, Activist
Soma Sara, Founder, Everyone’s Invited
Sulinna Ong, Head Of Music (Uk & Ie), Spotify
The Duchess Of Cambridge
The Duchess Of Sussex
Vivienne Westwood, Fashion Designer
Zara Mohammed, Secretary General, The Muslim Council Of Britain