Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson joins Meghan Markle and Kate Winslet on British Vogue's 25 List

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson. Credit: PA

What do Liverpool's Mayor, the Duchess of Sussex and Kate Winslet have in common? They've all been unveiled as one of the top 25 most influential women in the UK.

Joanne Anderson, who is the first woman of colour to be directly elected as a mayor in any UK city, has been selected for British Vogue's prestigious 25 list, which celebrates the women shaping 2021 and beyond.

As part of September's issue, the list recognises the women in our society who strive to make difference.

Mayor Anderson has become a strong voice for the eradication of violence against women and girls in Liverpool. The issue says she "symbolises the turning of a leaf for her home town – once one of Britain’s biggest slave ports – and the country."

This year features the likes of fashion designer Vivianne Westwood, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

The Vogue 25 list was established in 2018 to shine a light on the women “defining – and redefining – the way we live now”.

Who is included on British Vogue's 25 list?

  • Cassandra Russell, Head Of Fashion, Luxury & Retail Brand Partnerships (Emea), Tiktok

  • Charlie Martin, Racing Driver

  • Charlotte Mensah, Hairstylist

  • Debbie Hewitt, Chair, The Football Association

  • Emerald Fennell, Writer And Director

  • Emma Paterson, Literary Agent

  • FKA Twigs, Musician

  • Jade Fadojutimi, Artist

Actor Kate Winslet was also named on the list. Credit: PA

  • Jane Fraser, Ceo, Citigroup

  • Joanne Anderson, Mayor Of Liverpool

  • Joeli Brearley, Founder And Ceo, Pregnant Then Screwed

  • Kate Bingham, Chair, Uk Vaccine Taskforce 

  • Kate Winslet, Actor

  • Margot Henderson, Chef

  • Marina Hyde, Journalist

Scotland's First Minister is also included on the list. Credit: PA

  • Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister Of Scotland

  • Phoebe Dynevor, Actor

  • Priya Ahluwalia, Fashion Designer

  • Rosamund Kissi-debrah, Activist

  • Soma Sara, Founder, Everyone’s Invited

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is on the list alongside the Duchess of Cambridge. Credit: PA

  • Sulinna Ong, Head Of Music (Uk & Ie), Spotify

  • The Duchess Of Cambridge

  • The Duchess Of Sussex

  • Vivienne Westwood, Fashion Designer

  • Zara Mohammed, Secretary General, The Muslim Council Of Britain

