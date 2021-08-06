Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson. Credit: PA

What do Liverpool's Mayor, the Duchess of Sussex and Kate Winslet have in common? They've all been unveiled as one of the top 25 most influential women in the UK.

Joanne Anderson, who is the first woman of colour to be directly elected as a mayor in any UK city, has been selected for British Vogue's prestigious 25 list, which celebrates the women shaping 2021 and beyond.

As part of September's issue, the list recognises the women in our society who strive to make difference.

Mayor Anderson has become a strong voice for the eradication of violence against women and girls in Liverpool. The issue says she "symbolises the turning of a leaf for her home town – once one of Britain’s biggest slave ports – and the country."

This year features the likes of fashion designer Vivianne Westwood, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

The Vogue 25 list was established in 2018 to shine a light on the women “defining – and redefining – the way we live now”.

Who is included on British Vogue's 25 list?

Cassandra Russell, Head Of Fashion, Luxury & Retail Brand Partnerships (Emea), Tiktok

Charlie Martin, Racing Driver

Charlotte Mensah, Hairstylist

Debbie Hewitt, Chair, The Football Association

Emerald Fennell, Writer And Director

Emma Paterson, Literary Agent

FKA Twigs, Musician

Jade Fadojutimi, Artist

Actor Kate Winslet was also named on the list. Credit: PA

Jane Fraser, Ceo, Citigroup

Joanne Anderson, Mayor Of Liverpool

Joeli Brearley, Founder And Ceo, Pregnant Then Screwed

Kate Bingham, Chair, Uk Vaccine Taskforce

Kate Winslet, Actor

Margot Henderson, Chef

Marina Hyde, Journalist

Scotland's First Minister is also included on the list. Credit: PA

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister Of Scotland

Phoebe Dynevor, Actor

Priya Ahluwalia, Fashion Designer

Rosamund Kissi-debrah, Activist

Soma Sara, Founder, Everyone’s Invited

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is on the list alongside the Duchess of Cambridge. Credit: PA

Sulinna Ong, Head Of Music (Uk & Ie), Spotify

The Duchess Of Cambridge

The Duchess Of Sussex

Vivienne Westwood, Fashion Designer

Zara Mohammed, Secretary General, The Muslim Council Of Britain

