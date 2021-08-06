Man glassed by ex-soldier revealed his trauma brought on by the attack

A man who was glassed by an ex-soldier on New Year’s Eve has revealed he lost his job due to the stress and daily trauma brought on by the attack.Declan McLaughlin was set upon by Christopher Darcy, 27, at The Commercial pub in Mossley, Greater Manchester, on 31 December 2018.CCTV footage showed that as Darcy tended to his then-girlfriend as she lay on the floor, Mr McLaughlin approached them to ask if everything was OK.Suddenly, and without warning, Darcy grabbed a wine glass from nearby and smashed it onto Mr McLaughlin’s head.Darcy pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on the first day of a scheduled trial at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.He was jailed for three-and-a-half years.Speaking of his daily trauma almost three years on, Mr McLaughlinsaid: “I’m still traumatised, it still doesn’t feel real.

I have got counselling as it has affected me. It's not left me... I’m not the same person I was. Declan McLaughlin

Mr McLaughlin recalled walking into the pub to see Darcy’s girlfriend lying on the floor.He said he went over to ‘see if she was OK’ and began chatting with Darcy, to which he said there was ‘nothing malicious’ vented between them.Mr McLaughlin said: “It was all of a sudden, it was that first hit and then he was gone.”Mr McLaughlin was left with a 6cm cut to his cheek and a 7cm cut to his neck.In a victim personal statement read in court, Mr McLaughlin said he lost his job due to stress and still has scarring on his face from where the glass hit him.Ben Williams, mitigating, told the court that his client previously served in the armed forces in Afghanistan, and has since suffered with PTSD and ‘unresolved anger’.He said Darcy was a ‘powder keg’ and had ‘seen things he shouldn’t have to see’.Sentencing, Judge Maurice Greene told Darcy he had used ‘swift’ and ‘aggressive’ movements.Darcy, of Somerset Road in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, will serve half of his sentence in custody before being released on licencse.