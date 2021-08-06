A man who sexually assaulted 19 women and a teenage girl in the space of a week has been jailed.

Between 1st March 2021 and 7th March 2021, Joshua Etchells would target women who were running or walking alone on canal tow paths along the Bridgewater Canal, the River Mersey and along the Trans Pennine Trail, grabbing or slapping their bottom before fleeing on his bike.

Police say Etchells, of Lowton Road, Sale, assaulted nine women in a single day.

On two occasions, he approached the women head on, cycled past them before turning around and cycling back towards them from behind. As he passed, he sexually assaulted them.

Joshua Etchells captured on his bike.

One of the survivors, who was assaulted on the Trans Pennine Trail, decided to drive around the local area to locate him with a family member.

They spotted Etchells and took a photo of him, which they then passed over to police.

Greater Manchester Police launched a full investigation on Saturday 13 March involving plain clothed officers in an unmarked vehicle in Sale. They spotted Etchells on his bike and arrested him.

He appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday 6th August, where he was jailed for 14 months after pleading guilty to 20 counts of sexual assault by touching.

Following his release he will also be required to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Credit: PA

Detective Inspector Helen Bagnall of GMP's Trafford district said: "Firstly I want to extend my thanks and gratitude to all the women who came forward to report the assault.

"Reporting such incidents is never easy but thanks to their support during the investigation and initial detailed descriptions of Etchells we have been able to secure a conviction today.

"Etchells' twisted behaviour was nothing short of deplorable and he felt he was untouchable and would be able to flee each assault with little consequence.

"I'm glad we've now been able to place him behind bars where he will have plenty of time to reflect on his actions.

"I hope today also serves as a reminder that GMP will do all in its power to ensure those responsible for such disgusting behaviour are identified and face the appropriate justice.

"No woman should be made to feel unsafe when she walks the street and I'm glad that today we have been able to remove another dangerous individual from our community."