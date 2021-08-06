Residents planning to attend live music and sporting events in August across St Helens are being urged to make sure they take a Covid-19 self-test both before and after visiting the event.

A series of live events kick off on Friday August 6 with a concert by former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating at Haydock Park Racecourse and will continue with events including a concert featuring singing legend Tom Jones at Haydock Racecourse on August 28.

Sir Tom Jones Credit: PA

Large numbers of dance music fans are also expected to attend the Creamfields Festival weekend in Daresbury on August 26 -29 .

Meanwhile St Helens RFC will kick off a series of home fixtures this month in the Super League on Saturday August 7 against Catalans Dragons.

St Helen's players after winning the Challenge Cup final at Wembley in 2021. Credit: PA

Positive Covid -19 cases in the borough have continued to rise sharply in recent weeks.

Infection rates fell slightly in the week leading up to July 30, but they still remain high at 373 cases per 100,000 people.

There are currently 48 people in St Helens and Knowsley Hospital with Covid-19.

Many of the new cases are amongst children (0-17) and younger people aged between 18-29. Infection rates among 30 - 44 year olds in the borough are also high and continuing to rise.

St Helens borough now has the second highest rate of new infections in the Liverpool City Region.

Ruth du Plessis, Director of Public Health at St Helens Borough Council, said:

“With covid-19 you can be infectious for two days before symptoms develop and around a third of people don’t get symptoms at all, therefore it is possible you could attend a live event in the borough and pass on the virus to many others without even knowing. So it is essential that you do take the time to test both before and after you go.''

“You should also test if you have had one or both vaccinations as you can still pass the virus to others.''

Whilst we want to people to enjoy the freedom to attend big live events in the borough during the next few weeks, it is also important that we don’t further provide opportunities for infection rates to rise Ruth du Plessis, Director of Public Health at St Helens Borough Council

Those planning to attend a live event yshould look to test within 24 hours of the event and then test again both two days and five days afterwards.

If you test positive you should book a PCR test as soon as possible to confirm the result.