Tributes paid to Granada Reports journalist Teresa McMahon

We have some very sad news to share with you. One of our colleagues here at Granada Reports passed away this week.

Teresa McMahon joined us six years ago. She started at Salford University as a mature student and - never doing anything by halves - she got a first class degree.

As a news trainee, she quickly became one of our producers and news editors.

Teresa brought lots of energy and was great fun to work with. All of us here are devastated by her unexpected death.

Her family have paid tribute to her, saying how proud they are of all of her achievements.

They described her as a 'sassy, independent woman with great humour.'

Our main presenter Lucy Meacock said she was "one of the most naturally gifted journalists of her generation".

Lucy added: "She worked tirelessly behind the scenes and always brought a special sparkle to the programme and our newsroom.

"She was very proud of her Salford roots and a fierce supporter of our region.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Teresa's family and we will miss her greatly."