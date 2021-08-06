An outbreak at the Isle of Man prison has meant visiting is now suspended until further notice.

A small number of prisoners in one wing of Jurby Prison have tested positive for coronavirus.

In the interest of the safety of prisoners, staff and the community, the decision was made by the prison's governor to temporarily halt visiting.

Tests are being offered to all prisoners, staff and close contacts, and the outbreak is being managed by the prison healthcare service.

The wing has been placed in the Black regime, which restricts the amount of time offenders can spend outside their cells.

Prisoners and staff are being offered Covid-19 tests. Credit: PA

The Red regime is operating in the rest of the prison, allowing the wings to operate a normal regime in their own wing bubble.Visiting will be kept under review.

Prison Governor Leroy Bonnick said: "Suspending visits is regrettable but necessary at this time. The prison is responsible for a number of vulnerable prisoners, including some who are still unvaccinated.

"We are taking an abundance of caution to ensure that prisoners, staff and visitors are kept as safe as possible."

The suspension of prison visiting will be kept under regular review.