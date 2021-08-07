A yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place across the region as heavy downpours are expected to move in through Saturday evening.

The Met Office has warned of travel disruption and flooding in a few places - with thundery downpours causing localised surface water impacts, with the potential for 40-80mm rainfall.

The first warning, covering all of the North West, lasts from 4am Saturday morning midnight.

From midnight on Sunday 8 August there is a second warning, lasting until 9pm.

What to expect:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

The Environment Agency has also warned of surface water and flooding in some areas.