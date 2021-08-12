'Visibility is key': Crown star Emma Corrin speaks out on queerness for first time

Play video

The Crown star Emma Corrin speaks to ITV Granada Reports correspondent Victoria Grimes.

The Crown's Emma Corrin has spoken exclusively to ITV Granada Reports about their gender identity journey, saying they've 'still got a long way to go.'

The 25-year-old is currently staring in the play Anna X, in Manchester, a modern love story with a powerful insight into perceptions about our 'instagram lives'.

Emma Corrin in Anna X Credit: Helen Murray

Emma, who is well-known for her performance as Princess Diana in the popular Netflix series The Crown, recently posted a series of photos donning a chest binder to her social media.

Binders are compression garments often worn by trans and nonbinary people to help ease feelings of body dysphoria.

Emma also updated the pronouns on her Instagram profile to She/They which means they are comfortable with being called either.

Speaking exclusively to ITV Granada Reports, they said: “I think visibility is key with these things.

"My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves.

"That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet.”

Emma plays the Diana, Princess of Wales, in the hit Netflix series The Crown. Credit: Netflix

Emma said when she found it scary to reveal the news on social media, but says the love and support she received was helped her.

She said: "I wasn't sure whether it was the right thing to do but the feedback from the people in the queer community has been wonderful."

Emma has spoken of her journey on Instagram. Credit: Instagram

Emma is currently starring in Joseph Charlton's Anna X, with breakthrough star, Nabhaan Rizwan, on Salford Quays.

"I walked form the station to where we're staying through Canal Street and it's an amazing feeling of solidarity", she said. "It's a beautiful feeling to be amongst that kind of thing."

Anna X runs for five performances, so you will have to be quick to see it in the North West, from Wednesday, August 11th to Saturday, August 14th, 2021.

For her performance in the Crown, she received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama and was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

