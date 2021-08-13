Your Granada Weather Photos - August 2021

Caldy on the Wirral Credit: DENISE WISE, Chester
Keer Holme, Lancashire Credit: ANTHONY TURNER
Sundown at Wayoh Reservoir, Edgworth, Lancashire Credit: MARCUS MILTON
Elton Reservoir, Bury RAY ATKINSON Credit: RAY ATKINSON, Stockport
Turning leaves and berries Credit: MARK JOLLY, Rochdale
Rays of light, Rivington Credit: KAREN WATTS
Low sun over Saddleworth Credit: ANDY BARNES
Reedley Marina, Burnley looking towards Pendle Hill Credit: GARY KAY
Harwood, Bolton Credit: KEITH RYLANCE
Brookdale Park, Manchester Credit: PAUL EDWARDS
Teddy on International Dogs Day, Crosby Beach Credit: STEVE MULVILLE
Ightenhill, Burnley Credit: EMMA SHARPLES
Late summer reflections at Penwortham, Preston Credit: JANETTE HALL
New Brighton Credit: RAY PLATT
Feniscowles, Blackburn Credit: MICHAEL HOYLE
Sunset over Curleys Fisheries, Bolton Credit: BRADLEY JEFFREY
Ribble Valley from above Whitewell Credit: STE ADAIR
Sunny spells at St Annes Credit: KEITH VERNON
It's looking a bit like Autumn rather than August! Janet Packham, Heysham Credit: JANET PACKHAM, Heysham
Double rainbow over Burnley Credit: ROB KEEBLE
Crosby Marine Park Credit: STEPHEN CARRIGAN, Litherland
Butterflies in Bury Credit: TERRY HAMILTON
Stormy over South Beach, Ramsey, Isle of Man Credit: MIKE QUINE
Spanish Head, Isle of Man Credit: MARY DAVIES
A Rochdale ramble on a Friday afternoon Credit: MARK JOLLY
Mixed skies over Jodrell bank Credit: STEVE MULVILLE, Liverpool
Hurtswood Reservoir, Lancashire Credit: PATRICIA CRAGG
River Croal, Bolton Credit: KEITH RYLANCE
Horrocks Flash, Wigan Credit: KAREN WATTS
Ashton Memorial, Lancaster Credit: STEPHEN WHITEHEAD
Butterflies in Wilmslow Credit: DARREN MOSTON
A day of two halves! Rainhill Way Credit: ANTHONY BEYGA
Rochdale pollen collector Credit: DAVID HOWLES
Jurby Beach, Isle of Man Credit: TONY QUINE

