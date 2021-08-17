16-17 year olds on Isle of Man to be offered Pfizer jabs

16-17 year olds will be eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine on the Isle of Man from this weekend.

The clinics will be offering Pfizer jabs on Saturday 21 August 11am to 3pm and Wednesday 25 August 2:30pm to 4pm.

Booking an appointment .

Those wanting to attend these clinics can arrive without a booking, but will need to ensure that they are already registered with 111 before attending. Those who arrive and aren’t pre-registered with 111 will have to wait and may risk not being vaccinated on that day.

Location

Both clinics will be held at the Chester Street vaccination hub in Douglas. All attending are asked to bring proof of identification with them.

Young people aged 16 – 17 who are household contacts of an immunosuppressed person will be offered two doses of the vaccine in line with the adult rollout and will be invited to register in the coming days.

Additionally, 17-year olds who are within three months of turning 18 will be offered a second dose appointment, this being confirmed shortly after their first dose.

All residents are encouraged to register for vaccination and attend appointments for increased protection against the virus and to reduce their risk of being hospitalised should they contract COVID-19.