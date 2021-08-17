A man who was arrested over a social media post directed towards England players after the Euro 2020 final, has been charged.

Scott McCluskey of Blyth Close in Runcorn, is accused of sending an offensive/ abusive message by a public communication network.

Cheshire Police said the charges relate to a Facebook message posted on Monday 12 July – the day after England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The 43-year-old has been ordered to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8th September.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all reported online abuse following the Euro 2020 final

A police investigation was launched following England's defeat when racist comments, targeting black players including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, appeared on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Speaking at the time, Mark Roberts, Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary and the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) lead for football policing, said: "Hate crime in any form is simply not acceptable.

"The racial abuse aimed at our own players following Sunday night's game was totally abhorrent and has quite rightly shocked and appalled people across the country.

"Those in the England team have been true role models throughout the tournament, conducting themselves with professionalism and dignity."