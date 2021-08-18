Australian international Hayley Raso has joined Manchester City on a two-year deal which will keep her at the club until the summer of 2023. Hayley, 26, has spent the last 18 months with Everton, helping the Toffees to a fifth-place finish last season alongside reaching the 2019/20 Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final where they were beaten by City.

A versatile forward capable of playing on the wing or as a striker, she recently represented her homeland in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and has more than 50 caps to her name for their senior set-up since making her debut in 2012.

It feels amazing, I'm just so excited to be here at this huge club. It's an opportunity I couldn't turn down. Hayley Raso

Hayley will wear the number 2 shirt at the Academy Stadium and also said "being able to come to City, who are up there fighting for all the trophies and playing in the Champions League, I couldn't say no."

Head Coach Gareth Taylor added: “We’re delighted to add Hayley to our already talented squad here at City. “She has proven her ability and versatility in the FAWSL over the last couple of seasons with Everton and also brings lots of international experience to the table.“She impressed during the recent Olympic Games too and we’re really looking forward toworking with her over the next few years.”