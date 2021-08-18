A man who sexually assaulted a school girl in a park has been jailed after she managed to film him on her phone as she fled.

Mark McCarren approached the 13-year-old as she was listening to music on playing fields in Darwen shortly before 7pm on 21 May.

McCarren, 47, spoke to the girl briefly before pinning her against a post and sexually assaulting her.

The teen managed to break free and bravely filmed McCarren on her phone before flagging down a passing motorist for help.

McCarren was arrested at his Hoddlesden home a short time later after members of the community came forward to identify him using the footage.

He admitted a charge of sexual assault and was jailed for nine years, with a six-year extended licence.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life, given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order and a lifetime restraining order.

Det Sgt Steve Munro, of Blackburn CID, said: "This was a horrific offence committed against a young teenager just minding her own business in a park.

She showed incredible initiative and bravery to record some footage of the offender on her phone and I would like to commend her for her extraordinary courage. Det Sgt Steve Munro, Blackburn CID

"I would also like to thank those members of the community who came forward following our media appeal. Their assistance was invaluable in helping us identify and arrest McCarren and quickly remove a highly dangerous offender from the streets of Darwen.

"Finally, I would like to thank my team of detectives, and everyone involved in this investigation, for their work in apprehending McCarren and in securing this successful prosecution."