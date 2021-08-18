The hospital trust for north Lancashire and south Cumbria has been placed into special measures for the second time.

NHS England said the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, which runs hospitals in Lancaster, Barrow and Kendal, has been entered into its recovery support programme.

It was previously in special measures after an inquiry at the maternity unit established there were unnecessary deaths of 11 babies and one mother between 2004 and 2013.

A review of its urology department is ongoing.

Health trusts are brought into the programme when there are 'very serious and complex issues that require intensive support', NHS England said.

A spokesperson for the NHS in the North West said the enrollment will "provide a system-focused approach" for supporting challenges within the trust.

Aaron Cummins, Chief Executive, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are committed to providing the best quality care to our patients, including recovering from the additional challenges COVID-19 has posed.

“The Recovery Support Programme provides an opportunity for us all to work together across Morecambe Bay to build better and more sustainable services for those patients for the future.”