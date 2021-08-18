A new film showing the real Liverpool 8 has been made after filmmakers were inspired by a black and white photo from the 1970s.

Almost Liverpool 8 is a documentary featuring a series of snapshot interviews with people living in the area.

The idea for film came after film-maker Daniel Draper visited an exhibition of photographs by photographer Don McCullin at Tate Liverpool.

We're a little bit tired of previous portrayals. They're all very one dimensional and as film makers from the area we felt a bit of a need to personally readdress Daniel Draper, Film-maker

Working with director of photography Allan Melia, Daniel began by trying to track down the legendary photographer to ask him to take part in the film.

The filmmakers spent three hours in Don McCullin’s home while he talked about his experiences of the city and his understanding of poverty based on his own childhood experience.

With that interview in the bag, the film-makers created the rest of the film, with Don McCullin’s 1970s image as an inspiration for the subject and for the way their documentary was shot.

This is the way we see our community. We see the creativity, the positivity and all the vibrant things that go on. We haven't seen that represented on a film before really Allan Melia, Film-maker

Footage of poet Roger McGough sits alongside the owner of the chicken shop on Granby Street, Park Palace Ponies riding school on Mill Street, Peter Kavanagh's pub and a local bee keeper who talks about the life lessons people can learn from bees.

The film gets its premier at the Liverpool Philharmonic next month.