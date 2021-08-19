Anfield change marks latest tribute to the 97 victims of Hillsborough

Anfield's 96 Avenue has been renamed following the death of life-long Liverpool fan Andrew Devine.

The walkway in front of the ground's main stand has been updated to read 97 Avenue.

Mr Devine, 55, passed away in July, more than three decades after sustaining life-changing injuries in the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989.

His name is set to be added to the stadium's disaster memorial and Liverpool FC's 96 emblem will be updated to 97 on next season's club shirts in his memory.

The renamed 97 Avenue

Mr Devine, from Mossley Hill, defied the odds for decades after he suffered severe injuries in the terrace crush at the Leppings Lane end of the Sheffield stadium, allocated to Liverpool supporters for the club's 1989 FA Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest.

His chest was crushed and his brain deprived of oxygen.

His parents were told he was unlikely to survive more than six months but the courageous Liverpool fan defied expectations and, supported by his family, continued to attend matches when possible.

Following his death in July, Liverpool coroner Andre Rebello ruled Mr Devine was unlawfully killed.

The verdict was in line with the findings of a jury that, in 2016, concluded the other 96 innocent men, women and children who died as a result of injuries sustained in the tragedy were failed by authorities including South Yorkshire Police.

The jury also found Liverpool FC supporters held no blame for the disaster.