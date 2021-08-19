A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 10-month-old baby in Farnworth, Bolton.

Paramedics were called to a property on Crompton Street, at 5:30pm on 1 November 2019, after receiving reports of an unresponsive baby girl.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team have charged Ali Zain, of Crompton Street, Farnworth, with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday 19 August 2021.