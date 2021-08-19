Old Trafford lost an estimated £10.7million from pints not sold last season

After a year and a half of watching their favourite teams from home, football fans are back to enjoying full stadiums again.

But as Premier League sides continue to count the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic, new research has placed Manchester United at the top of the table for lost bar revenue.

The figures released by Gambling Deals show United missed out on selling nearly 2.5 million pints of beer over the last 18 months which equates to almost 11 million pounds in sales. It is estimated they lost out on a further 5 million pounds in the sale of pies.

Anfield, the Etihad and Goodison Park also find themselves listed in the top 10 with Turf Moor down in 19th place.