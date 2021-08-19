Play video

A charity that supports adults who have autism in Merseyside were surprised to discover one of their alpacas had given birth.

Autism Together take care of a menagerie of animals including pigs, goats, rabbits, guinea pigs and, of course, alpacas at its site in Raby, Wirral.

The team had no idea that mum, Ali, was even pregnant after they found the healthy cria, or baby alpaca, lying in the field one morning.

When the charity acquired four alpacas – three females, Jenny, Davina and Ali, and one male called Inca – it was hoped that the patter of tiny hooves would be heard one day, but the team had no idea the miracle mum would be Ali.

Autism Together’s alpaca family - dad Inca, baby Gabe, and mum Ali. Credit: Autism Together

Activity leader Claire Quinlan explained: “Ali, his mum, we nearly lost her a year ago, she was really poorly. She had an infestation of worms and the oxygen in her blood was only 6%.

“We would have lost her, but being an alpaca they’re used to being in high altitude (with lower levels of oxygen) so that’s the thing that saved her life.”

The young cria is called Gabe after the vet who saved Ali a year ago.

Claire has developed a special bond with the baby alpaca, as she was the first person to find him.

She said: “We come in each day and sit down and mum’s becoming a bit more confident having us around and the baby’s getting more confident too.”

Claire Quinlan, Activity Leader for Autism Together who first found the newborn alpaca, sitting with mum Ali and baby Gabe. Credit: Autism Together

Autism Together supports around 400 autistic adults through day services and at residential and supported living locations in Wirral, West Cheshire and Wrexham.

Sarah Walker is an Activity Manager at Raby Gardens. She says it's important to have animals on site for autistic people to interact with and look after.

She said: “It’s very therapeutic, I think. A lot of people find them very relaxing.

“People can either hold them and stroke them, or they can have animals at hip height in enclosures, so they can just stroke them and come away when they’re ready.”