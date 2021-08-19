British Transport Police are appealing for information after allegations of three teenage girls being sexually assaulted on a train in Merseyside.

It happened on the night of Wednesday 28th July when a man boarded a train travelling between Huyton and St Helens. He is reported to have sat next to the three girls where he made sexual remarks towards them and sexually assaulted them.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their enquiries.

If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 513 of 28/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.